Leylah Fernandez achieved a remarkable win in the Washington Open by besting Anna Kalinskaya. Despite humidity challenges, the tennis star secured her first WTA 500 win. In the NFL, the Kansas City Royals' Kris Bubic and 49ers' Tarron Jackson suffered injuries, casting shadows on their potential playing time.

Beyond tennis, MLB celebrated as Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the Hall of Fame, alongside other greats. Meanwhile, the motor sports realm saw Oscar Piastri exhibit decisive moves to win the Belgian Grand Prix, strengthening his lead in the F1 standings.

In the NFL transaction sphere, Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys received a lucrative extension, reflecting growing investments in player retention. Similarly, the New York Giants' quarterback lineup prompted attention, though the starter role remains decisively in Russell Wilson's hands.

