World Champion Skier Stephanie Venier Retires Ahead of Milano-Cortina Olympics

Super-G world champion Stephanie Venier, 31, has announced her retirement from alpine skiing, citing health concerns six months before the Milano-Cortina Olympics. Venier, who won her first senior gold in 2023, felt the absence of motivation necessary for elite sports and decided it's the right time to retire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:13 IST
In a surprising move, Alpine skiing sensation and Super-G world champion Stephanie Venier declared her retirement, effective immediately, just months before she was set to compete in the Milano-Cortina Olympics. The 31-year-old Austrian skier cited health risks as a primary reason for her decision.

Venier, who clinched her first senior gold medal during the Saalbach world championships on her home turf, shared that the realization of her impending retirement had been developing for some time. Although she had participated in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, failing to finish the downhill, and missed the 2022 Beijing Games, Venier expressed satisfaction with her decision.

The accomplished skier made her World Cup debut in 2013 and notched three World Cup wins alongside 12 podium finishes. "Fortunately, major injuries evaded me, but the recurring knee issues became a concern," Venier stated, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing her long-term health over her skiing career.

