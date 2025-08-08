Left Menu

Virat Kohli Teases ODI Comeback Post-Retirement

Cricket legend Virat Kohli hints at a potential ODI series comeback after his retirement from Tests and T20Is by posting a picture with coach Naeem Amin. India will tour Australia for an ODI series starting October 19, where Kohli looks to add milestones to his illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:29 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli, India's legendary batsman, has stirred excitement among cricket enthusiasts by sharing an Instagram photo with Naeem Amin, an assistant coach of the IPL's Gujarat Titans. The post, seemingly taken after a practice session, signals a possible ODI series return for Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20Is.

India will visit Australia starting October 19 for a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is. Fans eagerly anticipate Kohli's comeback at Optus Stadium, Perth, with further games in Adelaide and Sydney. Kohli's shock Test retirement in May before India's WTC campaign in England made headlines.

Kohli's Test career was illustrious, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 across 123 matches, including 30 centuries. As India's most successful Test captain, he achieved 40 victories out of 68 games. Despite ending his Test run on a low, his ODI track record in Australia is stellar, boasting 1,327 runs in 29 matches.

India's followers hope for Kohli's continued success in the ODI format as he currently stands with 14,181 runs in 302 games. With three additional ODIs against South Africa slated for later in the year, reaching personal landmarks like 15,000 ODI runs seems within Kohli's grasp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

