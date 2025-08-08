Left Menu

Hockey Punjab Triumphs in Thrilling National Championship Finish

Hockey Punjab emerged victorious in the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship, winning 4-3 against Hockey Jharkhand. Despite stiff competition, Punjab's resilience led to their crowning as champions. The championship featured riveting matches with standout performances, including Uttar Pradesh Hockey's comeback and Hockey Jharkhand's semi-final success.

Hockey Punjab win celebration (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
In an electrifying showdown, Hockey Punjab clinched the title of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship by defeating Hockey Jharkhand 4-3. The final match, a gripping contest, highlighted the prowess of Mandeep Singh and Akshit Salaria as they led Punjab's charge to victory, securing them the championship crown.

The tournament witnessed thrilling semi-final matches; notably, Uttar Pradesh Hockey showcased remarkable determination. Despite trailing behind Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey mounted a comeback fueled by Ali Shahrukh's hat-trick and goals from Mohd Atif Raynee and Prahalad Rajbhar, pushing them to a triumphant 5-3 win.

Earlier, in the path to the finals, Hockey Punjab outmaneuvered Uttar Pradesh Hockey with a closely fought 4-3 victory, while Hockey Jharkhand sealed their spot by defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-1. The championship was a testament to strategic brilliance and resilience seen across the competing teams.

