Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Titans Clash in a Southern Derby Opener

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 opens with an explosive southern derby between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. Players Pawan Sehrawat and Vijay Malik express excitement and competitive spirit ahead of the match in Visakhapatnam. Anticipation builds for a thrilling start in Kabaddi's raider-centric league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:10 IST
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Titans Clash in a Southern Derby Opener
Pawan Sehrawat in action (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 promises an electrifying start with a southern derby between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans on August 29 in Visakhapatnam. With venues in Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and New Delhi, the return of PKL to these cities is filling players and fans with anticipation.

The league's Instagram live session featured raiders Pawan Sehrawat from Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans' Vijay Malik sharing their enthusiasm and insights ahead of the opener. Sehrawat, back with Thalaivas after an injury-shortened stint in Season 9, expressed eagerness to make an impact. Praising his team's new roster, he highlighted the blend of experience and youth with players like Arjun Deshwal and Narendra Kandola.

The opening match bears extra significance for Sehrawat, having spent two seasons with Telugu Titans. He anticipates an intense game against his former team but expects support from Titans fans. Malik, leading the Titans' raiding play, relishes starting at home, crediting the passionate fans for creating an electrifying atmosphere. Both players exude confidence, with Malik stating their ambition for winning the trophy and emphasizing team unity.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025