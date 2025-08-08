Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Titans Clash in a Southern Derby Opener

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 promises an electrifying start with a southern derby between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans on August 29 in Visakhapatnam. With venues in Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and New Delhi, the return of PKL to these cities is filling players and fans with anticipation.

The league's Instagram live session featured raiders Pawan Sehrawat from Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans' Vijay Malik sharing their enthusiasm and insights ahead of the opener. Sehrawat, back with Thalaivas after an injury-shortened stint in Season 9, expressed eagerness to make an impact. Praising his team's new roster, he highlighted the blend of experience and youth with players like Arjun Deshwal and Narendra Kandola.

The opening match bears extra significance for Sehrawat, having spent two seasons with Telugu Titans. He anticipates an intense game against his former team but expects support from Titans fans. Malik, leading the Titans' raiding play, relishes starting at home, crediting the passionate fans for creating an electrifying atmosphere. Both players exude confidence, with Malik stating their ambition for winning the trophy and emphasizing team unity.