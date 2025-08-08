Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC Advance to Durand Cup Quarterfinals

Jamshedpur FC demonstrated their dominance with a decisive 2-0 victory over Ladakh FC, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup. Despite an early own goal, Jamshedpur maintained pressure, doubling their lead through Praful just after the break.

NorthEast United FC, the reigning champions, also advanced to the quarterfinals by clinching a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC. Alaaeddine Ajaraie played a pivotal role, scoring twice and ensuring NorthEast's progression with a game to spare, thanks to their head-to-head advantage.

The intense clash saw Shillong Lajong equalize late in the second half through Figo Syndai, yet Ajaraie's superb finish soon after restored NorthEast United's lead, confirming their position as group leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)