Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC Advance to Durand Cup Quarterfinals
Jamshedpur FC defeated Ladakh FC 2-0 to secure a spot in the Durand Cup quarterfinals. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC triumphed 2-1 against Shillong Lajong FC with Alaaeddine Ajaraie's double in Group E, paving their path to the last eight with a game in hand.
- Country:
- India
Jamshedpur FC demonstrated their dominance with a decisive 2-0 victory over Ladakh FC, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup. Despite an early own goal, Jamshedpur maintained pressure, doubling their lead through Praful just after the break.
NorthEast United FC, the reigning champions, also advanced to the quarterfinals by clinching a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC. Alaaeddine Ajaraie played a pivotal role, scoring twice and ensuring NorthEast's progression with a game to spare, thanks to their head-to-head advantage.
The intense clash saw Shillong Lajong equalize late in the second half through Figo Syndai, yet Ajaraie's superb finish soon after restored NorthEast United's lead, confirming their position as group leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unnati Hooda Shines at China Open, Reaches Quarterfinals in Breakthrough Performance
Shillong Lajong FC Triumphs Over Rivals in Enthralling Durand Cup Clash
Indian Shuttlers Shine Bright at Macau Open Quarterfinals
Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Heroics Propel NorthEast United to Durand Cup Quarters
Jamshedpur FC Storm into Durand Cup Quarterfinals with Dominant Win