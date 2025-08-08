Indian Surfers Make Waves at Asian Surfing Championships

Indian surfers showcased their prowess at the Asian Surfing Championships as Ramesh Budihal, Kishore Kumar, and D. Srikanth surged into the quarterfinals in the Open Men's category on Friday. Budihal exhibited remarkable precision, scoring 11 points to secure the second spot in his heat, trailing only Indonesia's Mega Artana, who tallied 12.50 points.

Kumar continued India's strong showing, notching up 10.14 points, while Srikanth delivered a commendable performance with an 8.90-point run to reach the last eight. The day also saw Harish P advancing to the quarterfinals of the Under-18 section with a score of 9.50 points, adding to the home team's success.

In the Under-18 girls' category, Aadya Singh and Dhamayanthi Sriram displayed strong skills to advance to the third round in the Repechage. Despite a series of impressive performances, Tayin Arun, Prahlad Sriram, and Saanvi Hegde fell short and were eliminated in their respective rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)