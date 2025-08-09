Left Menu

Teen Sprint Sensation Kelly Doualla Dominates European U-20 Championships

Fifteen-year-old Kelly Doualla from Italy clinched the gold in the women's 100m at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships, recording a time of 11.22 seconds. Inspired by Jamaican icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Doualla's victory marks a significant milestone in her budding athletic career.

Fifteen-year-old Italian athlete, Kelly Doualla, claimed a stunning victory in the women's 100 meters at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland, with a time of 11.22 seconds.

Born to Cameroonian parents in 2009, Doualla has been inspired by Jamaican sprint legend, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. 'My mum is a big fan of Fraser-Pryce, so my middle name is also Ann,' Doualla revealed.

Doualla's triumph in the challenging chilly conditions highlights her immense talent and potential in the world of athletics.

