Al Ahli Secures Enzo Millot: A Game-Changer for Saudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League's Al Ahli has signed French midfielder Enzo Millot from Vfb Stuttgart on a three-year contract. The deal, reportedly worth 30 million euros, adds a technically proficient player with tactical acumen to the Saudi team's roster. Millot has demonstrated his skills with Stuttgart, including a strong performance in the German Cup final.

Updated: 10-08-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 01:24 IST
Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli has announced the acquisition of French midfielder Enzo Millot from Vfb Stuttgart. This significant signing, secured on a three-year contract, was unveiled last Saturday by the AFC Champions League Elite winners.

While financial specifics remain undisclosed by both clubs, local reports suggest that the Saudi Pro League team invested 30 million euros to bring the 23-year-old talent onboard. Millot joined Stuttgart in 2021 and has since proved his aptitude in 37 appearances, where he netted eight goals and eight assists last season, including two goals in the German Cup final win against Arminia Bielefeld.

Al Ahli's coach, Matthias Jaissle, lauded Millot for his 'technical brilliance and tactical intelligence,' which are expected to bolster the team's performance in forthcoming competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

