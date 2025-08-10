PSG's Dream Signing: Lucas Chevalier Joins Paris St Germain

Paris St Germain has bolstered their squad by signing French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille on a lucrative contract running until 2030, according to an announcement late Saturday. The 23-year-old talent joins for a substantial transfer fee of approximately 40 million euros.

Chevalier, who hails from Calais and has previously been named Ligue 1's goalkeeper of the year, expressed his joy at joining the European champions. "I am really delighted to be here," said Chevalier, who aims to wear PSG's jersey with passion and ambition.

The acquisition comes at a crucial time as PSG looks to secure their future, with current keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract nearing its end. Club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi praised Chevalier as one of France and Europe's leading goalkeepers.