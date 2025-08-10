Left Menu

LEGEN-Z T10 League: A Fusion of Legends and Rising Stars Takes Ghaziabad by Storm

The inaugural LEGEN-Z T10 League will commence at Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad, from August 11 to August 16. Featuring cricket legends and 74 promising Indian players, the event promises an exciting cricketing experience. The tournament highlights grassroots involvement and serves as a platform for young talents to shine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 11:55 IST
LEGEN-Z T10 League logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The LEGEN-Z T10 League, debuting in India, will now be hosted at Ghaziabad's Nehru Stadium from August 11 to August 16. The venue change ensures optimal conditions for players and spectators alike, promising a superior cricketing spectacle. Esteemed cricketers such as Herschelle Gibbs, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ross Taylor, and Aaron Finch will headline the six-team tournament.

Local enthusiasts will witness grassroots players from across India, who have emerged from humble beginnings of gully cricket, step onto the field alongside international icons they once watched on television. This essence of the league, 'Gali Se TV Tak,' resonates deeply, highlighting a significant opportunity for emerging cricketers, articulated by former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

The league's Co-founder and CMO, Meenakshi Aggarwal, expressed excitement about making cricket more inclusive and accessible. A series of triple-headers will electrify the stadium daily, culminating in a grand finale under lights on August 16. Legendary players and burgeoning talents will unite in this celebrated cricket extravaganza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

