Bangladesh Cricket Board Reinforces Integrity with Strategic Appointments

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has tapped Alex Marshall, a former director of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, to serve as a consultant in an effort to bolster its operations marred by several corruption incidents. The appointment aims to restore the board's credibility and reinforce its integrity measures.

In addition to bringing Marshall on board, the BCB announced two significant appointments: Julian Wood, a renowned power-hitting coach, will assist the team for three months, while Tony Hemming will head turf management for international venues for two years. The move reflects BCB's commitment to improve various aspects of its cricketing infrastructure.

BCB Chairman, Iftekhar Rahman, highlighted the surge in corruption complaints and emphasized the necessity for increased vigilance and better training, stating that the ICC's integrity unit will oversee the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League. Furthermore, Mymensingh has been introduced as a new first-class team, replacing Dhaka Metropolis.

