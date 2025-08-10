Pedalling Towards a Healthier Nation: Fit India Sundays on Cycle Gains Momentum

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, took to the streets of Delhi today, pedalling alongside citizens as the chief guest for the 35th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. Held just days ahead of Independence Day, the event commenced at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

A significant aspect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Mission, this weekly cycling event has steadily grown since its inception in December 2024, inviting over 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats to join the movement. Mandaviya underscored cycling's myriad benefits, describing it as both a tool for personal fitness and an environmental boon.

Esteemed three-time Olympian and Arjuna Award-winning shooter Sanjeev Rajput joined as a special guest. Participants from across India, including various village representatives and actors, participated. Alongside cycling, activities such as yoga, Zumba, and traditional games were held, enriching the event's appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)