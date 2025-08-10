Left Menu

Pedalling Towards a Healthier Nation: Fit India Sundays on Cycle Gains Momentum

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined citizens in Delhi for the 35th Fit India Sundays on Cycle event, promoting cycling as a fitness and environmental solution. The movement, part of the Fit India Mission, included participation from villages and was marked by diverse activities like yoga and games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:24 IST
Pedalling Towards a Healthier Nation: Fit India Sundays on Cycle Gains Momentum
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at 35th Fit India Sundays on Cycle Tiranga Rally (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, took to the streets of Delhi today, pedalling alongside citizens as the chief guest for the 35th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. Held just days ahead of Independence Day, the event commenced at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

A significant aspect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Mission, this weekly cycling event has steadily grown since its inception in December 2024, inviting over 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats to join the movement. Mandaviya underscored cycling's myriad benefits, describing it as both a tool for personal fitness and an environmental boon.

Esteemed three-time Olympian and Arjuna Award-winning shooter Sanjeev Rajput joined as a special guest. Participants from across India, including various village representatives and actors, participated. Alongside cycling, activities such as yoga, Zumba, and traditional games were held, enriching the event's appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025