Honoring History and Talent at Assam's Premier Football Showcase

The ongoing Jhagaru Gour Memorial Football Tournament, celebrating its fourth edition, kicked off on Saturday at Sonabeel Tea Estate in Sonitpur district, Assam. Spanning from August 9th to 24th, the tournament pays homage to Jhagaru Gour, a venerated Adivasi freedom fighter from Orangajuli Tea Garden, Udalguri district. Inaugurated by Brigadier Tanuj Pandey, Commander of the 106 Artillery Brigade, the event opened with an impressive ceremony.

Brigadier Pandey was warmly received with traditional Adivasi cultural performances, including the renowned Jhumur dance by local youths dressed in vibrant attire. National and state-level football players, along with other athletes from tea garden communities, were recognized for their achievements, energizing the gathering with their dynamism.

In his speech, Brigadier Pandey stated, "Sport is not just a sport, it is life itself. It teaches discipline, unity, leadership, and character. I am proud to see the energy and dedication of the youth here." The tournament's thrilling opening match between Bhootecachang Tea Estate FC and Tezpur Ghagra Tea Estate FC kept the audience on edge, showcasing the region's fervent love for football.

Gathering over 6000 spectators from nearby tea gardens, the event generated a vibrant and festive atmosphere, reflecting the deep-rooted passion for football within the community. Acknowledged as Assam's largest and most esteemed football tournament in the tea garden region, it serves as a crucial platform for young players to showcase their talents.

Since its inception in 2022 at Gorpora Ground, Dhekiajuli, the Jhagaru Gour Memorial Football Tournament has emerged as a symbol of pride for Assam's tribal and tea garden communities, promoting unity and youth engagement through the sport while honoring Jhagaru Gour's legacy and the Adivasi culture. (ANI)

