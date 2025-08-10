Historic Victory: India Secures AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Spot After Two Decades
India qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in two decades, defeating Myanmar 1-0 in their Group D qualifier. Pooja scored the decisive goal, leading India to top their group and secure a place in the 2026 tournament in Thailand.
India has successfully qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, a feat they have not achieved in over twenty years, following a narrow 1-0 victory over Myanmar in the final Group D qualifying match.
Pooja was the hero for India, scoring the pivotal goal in the 27th minute at Thuwunna Stadium, which allowed India to finish at the top of their group with seven points, thus securing a spot in the 2026 edition of the tournament in Thailand.
The match saw India dominate the early proceedings, while Myanmar controlled much of the second half, putting relentless pressure on the Indian defense. However, steadfast performances, particularly from goalkeeper Monalisha Devi, ensured India clung to their lead, earning qualification for the esteemed tournament.
