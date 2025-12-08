Left Menu

Tragic Airstrike in Myanmar: Tea Shop Attack Highlights Civilian Cost in Ongoing Conflict

An airstrike by Myanmar's military targeted a tea shop in Sagaing region, resulting in 18 civilian deaths and 20 injuries. The strike, part of ongoing conflict against pro-democracy forces, underscores the escalating violence as the military aims to reclaim territory. Civilians bear the brunt, with bomb shelters being constructed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

An airstrike by Myanmar's military last week targeted a tea shop in Sagaing region, resulting in at least 18 civilians killed and 20 injured, sources reveal. The tragic event in the Mayakan village is the latest in a wave of aerial attacks as the country nears its scheduled elections.

The attack occurred in a village northwest of Mandalay, where locals gathered at the tea shop to watch a football tournament. Shockingly, among the casualties were a five-year-old child and two schoolteachers. These tea shops serve as community hubs akin to Western coffee shops, making the loss particularly felt by residents.

Despite the lack of recent local conflicts, the military intensified assaults against pro-democracy forces and militia groups. As the Dec. 28 polls approach, the escalating violence has caused civilians to construct bomb shelters for safety. Images and videos released by independent media reveal the devastating aftermath and the dire need for international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

