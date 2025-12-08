Tragic Airstrike in Myanmar: Tea Shop Attack Highlights Civilian Cost in Ongoing Conflict
An airstrike by Myanmar's military targeted a tea shop in Sagaing region, resulting in 18 civilian deaths and 20 injuries. The strike, part of ongoing conflict against pro-democracy forces, underscores the escalating violence as the military aims to reclaim territory. Civilians bear the brunt, with bomb shelters being constructed.
- Country:
- Thailand
An airstrike by Myanmar's military last week targeted a tea shop in Sagaing region, resulting in at least 18 civilians killed and 20 injured, sources reveal. The tragic event in the Mayakan village is the latest in a wave of aerial attacks as the country nears its scheduled elections.
The attack occurred in a village northwest of Mandalay, where locals gathered at the tea shop to watch a football tournament. Shockingly, among the casualties were a five-year-old child and two schoolteachers. These tea shops serve as community hubs akin to Western coffee shops, making the loss particularly felt by residents.
Despite the lack of recent local conflicts, the military intensified assaults against pro-democracy forces and militia groups. As the Dec. 28 polls approach, the escalating violence has caused civilians to construct bomb shelters for safety. Images and videos released by independent media reveal the devastating aftermath and the dire need for international attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Draws UN Attention
Crucial Measures to Mitigate Human-Wildlife Conflict in Uttarakhand
Tragic Family Conflict: Son Accused of Mother's Murder in Mavelikkara
RSF Seizes Strategic Heglig Oilfield Amid Ongoing Sudan Conflict
Zelenskiy Stresses Unity in Ending Ukraine Conflict