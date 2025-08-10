Left Menu

Indian Drivers Shine in Sumatera Utara Rally, Highlighting Talent in Asia-Pacific Motorsport

Three-time champion Gaurav Gill impressed with six stage wins at the Sumatera Utara Rally. However, a mechanical failure barred him from a podium finish. Debutant Vaibhav Marathe and rising star Nikeetaa Takkale clinched category titles, showcasing Indian prowess in the 2025 FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parapat | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:59 IST
Gaurav Gill

Veteran racer Gaurav Gill showcased his prowess on the final day of the Sumatera Utara Rally, clinching all six stages. Despite a spectacular performance, a mechanical setback on Saturday kept him off the podium, though his pursuit of a fourth APRC crown remains vigorous.

Debutant Vaibhav Marathe and emerging talent Nikeetaa Takkale made significant strides, claiming category titles and underscoring India's promising future in the Asia-Pacific motorsport scene. Marathe's RC3 triumph and Takkale's victories in RC4 and Ladies Class highlight her fearless and skilled driving.

With the spotlight firmly on Indian drivers, the rally underscored India's potential in international racing circuits, leaving fans hopeful for upcoming competitions such as the APRC finals in Japan. Their achievements were a triumph not just of skill, but also of determination and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

