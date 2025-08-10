Tim David's Explosive Knock Propels Australia to Victory in Darwin T20

Tim David delivered a stunning performance, smashing eight sixes to score 83, guiding Australia to a 17-run win over South Africa in the opening T20 match as international cricket marked its return to Darwin after 17 years.

Despite losing five key batsmen in the initial overs, David's powerful knock helped propel Australia to a total of 178, a pivotal score that proved challenging for South Africa to chase.

South Africa's innings saw promising efforts from Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, but strategic wickets from Australia's Josh Hazlewood paired with a spectacular catch by Glenn Maxwell stalled their momentum, securing Australia their ninth successive T20 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)