Tim David's Explosive Knock Propels Australia to Victory in Darwin T20
Tim David's explosive innings of 83 runs, including eight sixes, led Australia to a 17-run victory against South Africa in the first T20 match in Darwin. Despite a shaky start, David's power-hitting helped set a challenging target. South Africa's chase was stifled by key strikes from Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell.
Tim David delivered a stunning performance, smashing eight sixes to score 83, guiding Australia to a 17-run win over South Africa in the opening T20 match as international cricket marked its return to Darwin after 17 years.
Despite losing five key batsmen in the initial overs, David's powerful knock helped propel Australia to a total of 178, a pivotal score that proved challenging for South Africa to chase.
South Africa's innings saw promising efforts from Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, but strategic wickets from Australia's Josh Hazlewood paired with a spectacular catch by Glenn Maxwell stalled their momentum, securing Australia their ninth successive T20 win.
