Indian Athletes Shine at Maiden World Athletics Continental Tour

Indian athletes demonstrated exceptional prowess at the inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour event held in Odisha. Star sprinter Animesh Kujur claimed victory in the men's 200m final, clocking 20.77 seconds, after a dramatic morning race. Kujur's performance overshadowed competitors Ko Seunghwan of Korea and Ragul Kumar of India.

In the women's javelin event, Asian Games champion Annu Rani continued her winning streak, securing gold with a throw of 62.01m. Meanwhile, Murali Sreeshankar clinched gold in men's long jump, leaping 8.13m in his final attempt, surpassing rising talent Shahnavaz Khan.

The one-day event drew over 150 athletes from 17 countries, including strong contingents from Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Despite mixed performances, the competition underscored India's growing prominence in athletics, with several athletes nearing qualification benchmarks for the upcoming Tokyo World Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)