Hockey India Junior Nationals: A New Era of Competitive Division Play

The 15th Hockey India Junior Men's National Championships, featuring 30 teams, introduces a new division-based format in Jalandhar. Teams are split into three divisions with promotion and relegation stakes. The event, crucial for Indian hockey's future, enhances competitiveness and skill development among young players.

The 15th edition of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championships has kicked off in Jalandhar, featuring a new division-based format aimed at fostering competitiveness among participants. Beginning Tuesday, thirty teams are vying for supremacy across three divisions: Division 'A,' Division 'B,' and Division 'C.'

The division-based format, already used in senior, sub-junior, and junior women's national tournaments earlier this year, includes promotion and relegation opportunities. These stakes are designed to add intensity to matches as Division 'A' teams contest for the championship title, while the top sides from Divisions 'B' and 'C' aim for promotion to higher tiers.

Described as pivotal for Indian hockey's future by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, the tournament is a vital platform for young players to gain exposure and experience. As teams battle from August 12 through August 23, they accumulate points to climb rankings, bringing a renewed level of competition to the national stage.

