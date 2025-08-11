Left Menu

Yuva Andhra Championship 2025: Kickstarting Future Kabaddi Stars

The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 kicks off on August 15 in Vijayawada, offering a platform for upcoming kabaddi players to showcase their talent. Featuring eight teams, the championship acts as a gateway to the Telugu Kabaddi League, with live broadcasts in Hindi and Telugu on FanCode.

Yuva Andhra Championship logo. Image Credit: ANI
The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 is set to commence on August 15 at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada. This 11-day kabaddi event will showcase 46 thrilling matches between eight competitive teams from across Andhra Pradesh, running until August 25.

The tournament offers emerging talents a platform to demonstrate their skills ahead of the Telugu Kabaddi League, slated for later this year. According to Vikas Gautam, CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series, the championship will act as a crucial feeder for the league, providing players a chance to attract professional scouts and achieve their dreams.

Representing dynamic kabaddi action, the event will see teams such as Vizag Commandos and Kakinada Kraken battle it out. These eight teams are divided into two groups for the league stage, promising intense competition for kabaddi enthusiasts nationwide, with live broadcasts on FanCode in Hindi and Telugu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

