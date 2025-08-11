Left Menu

Countdown to Glory: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Kicks Off

Indian cricket legends and current stars unite in Mumbai to mark '50 days to go' for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The tournament, returning to the sub-continent for the first time since 2016, promises to elevate the women's game globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:22 IST
Countdown to Glory: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Kicks Off
Mithali, Jay Shah, Yuvraj, Harmanpreet, Smriti and Jemimah at the event with other dignitaries. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant gathering held in Mumbai, Indian cricket stalwarts Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh joined current stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues to commemorate the '50 days to go' milestone for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

This prestigious 50-over event marks a significant return to the sub-continent, last hosting an ICC women's tournament in 2016 with the T20 World Cup. India's history with the Women's World Cup includes previous hostings in 1978, 1997, and 2013.

Inaugurating the event, ICC Chairman Jay Shah emphasized the unique opportunity this tournament presents to elevate women's cricket on the global stage. Panel discussions featured cricket luminaries, facilitated by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, focusing on inspiring progress within the sport.

Shah expressed confidence in the tournament's preparations, with the ICC Trophy Tour set to traverse host cities and engage schools as part of a legacy initiative. The tournament, beginning September 30, will see India face Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, promising an unforgettable experience for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025