Countdown to Glory: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Kicks Off

In a vibrant gathering held in Mumbai, Indian cricket stalwarts Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh joined current stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues to commemorate the '50 days to go' milestone for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

This prestigious 50-over event marks a significant return to the sub-continent, last hosting an ICC women's tournament in 2016 with the T20 World Cup. India's history with the Women's World Cup includes previous hostings in 1978, 1997, and 2013.

Inaugurating the event, ICC Chairman Jay Shah emphasized the unique opportunity this tournament presents to elevate women's cricket on the global stage. Panel discussions featured cricket luminaries, facilitated by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, focusing on inspiring progress within the sport.

Shah expressed confidence in the tournament's preparations, with the ICC Trophy Tour set to traverse host cities and engage schools as part of a legacy initiative. The tournament, beginning September 30, will see India face Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, promising an unforgettable experience for all involved.

