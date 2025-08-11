India's Youth Boxers Shine at U19 Asian Championships 2025

India's emerging boxing talents showcased their prowess on the continental stage at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. Nisha, competing in the 54kg category, and Muskan in the 57kg category, clinched gold medals, while their compatriots secured five silver medals, highlighting the country's growing influence in the sport.

On the men's side, Rahul Kundu grabbed gold in a thrilling 75kg final, earning a split decision victory over Uzbekistan's Muhammadjon Yakupboevek. With a total haul of 14 medals, including three golds, seven silvers, and four bronzes, India demonstrated its status as a formidable force alongside regional powerhouses like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China.

The championships, held concurrently for U19 and U22 athletes, offered India's boxers a prestigious platform to compete against Asia's elite. With 40 participants divided equally between age categories, the Indian squad displayed an impressive blend of seasoned athletes and emerging prospects, strengthening its reputation on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)