India's Ambitious Sports Reform: Aiming for Olympic Goals

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday that the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the National Sports Governance Bill are vital reforms. These moves aim to establish a transparent and accountable sports environment in India, as the nation prepares to bid for hosting the Olympics.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya highlighted the government's repeated efforts to advance sports governance legislation. He emphasized the necessity for preparations to meet the highest level of excellence according to international standards.

The minister pointed out that while sports have been deeply rooted in Indian tradition, post-independence developments were lacking. The new legislative efforts are designed to bolster India's sports performance on the global stage, especially at the Olympic Games. However, opposition members, initially absent, eventually joined the session and expressed dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)