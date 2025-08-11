Left Menu

India's Ambitious Sports Reform: Aiming for Olympic Goals

India is reinforcing its sports ecosystem with significant reforms, including the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the National Sports Governance Bill. These initiatives are crucial for making India's bid to host the Olympics successful, promising transparency, accountability, and enhanced sports capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:01 IST
India's Ambitious Sports Reform: Aiming for Olympic Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday that the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the National Sports Governance Bill are vital reforms. These moves aim to establish a transparent and accountable sports environment in India, as the nation prepares to bid for hosting the Olympics.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya highlighted the government's repeated efforts to advance sports governance legislation. He emphasized the necessity for preparations to meet the highest level of excellence according to international standards.

The minister pointed out that while sports have been deeply rooted in Indian tradition, post-independence developments were lacking. The new legislative efforts are designed to bolster India's sports performance on the global stage, especially at the Olympic Games. However, opposition members, initially absent, eventually joined the session and expressed dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025