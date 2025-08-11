Left Menu

Indian Golf Union Team Gears Up for Indonesia's Mid-Amateur Championship

The Indian Golf Union has dispatched a four-member team to Indonesia for the inaugural Mid-Amateur Championship organized by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation. Led by Ranjit Singh, the group includes Arjun Singh, Simarjeet Singh, and Col. Varoon Parmar. Eighty golfers from 20 countries will compete at the Gading Raya Golf Club.

11-08-2025
The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has sent its four-member team to participate in the first-ever Mid-Amateur Championship in Indonesia, hosted by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation in collaboration with the Indonesia Golf Association.

Heading the squad is the reigning IGU All-India Mid-Amateur champion, Ranjit Singh, joined by Arjun Singh, Simarjeet Singh, and Col. Varoon Parmar. The event, taking place August 12-14 at Gading Raya Golf Club, features 80 golfers from 20 different nations contending for the prestigious title.

According to IGU Director General Maj. Gen. (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan, "The tournament fosters camaraderie and national pride among our players, with each athlete showcasing their skills on an international stage under challenging conditions."

