Left Menu

Crystal Palace's UEFA Setback: Denied Europa League Spot

Crystal Palace lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to drop them from the Europa League to the Conference League due to multi-club ownership issues. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the decision, and Nottingham Forest will replace Palace in the Europa League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:09 IST
Crystal Palace's UEFA Setback: Denied Europa League Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Crystal Palace has faced a significant setback as their appeal against UEFA's decision to demote them from the Europa League to the third-tier Conference League was unsuccessful. This development was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday, marking a critical moment for the club.

Last month, UEFA's decision favored Olympique Lyonnais for the Europa League spot, citing ownership links since the Eagle Football Group, owned by John Textor, held a majority stake in Lyon while Textor also controlled Crystal Palace. Despite Palace's qualification as FA Cup winners, UEFA's ruling was upheld.

The timing coincides with Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson's acquisition of Textor-founded Eagle Football Holdings' stake in Palace, leading to John Textor's resignation from Lyon's board. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will fill Palace's Europa League position following their seventh-place Premier League finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025