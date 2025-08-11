Crystal Palace's UEFA Setback: Denied Europa League Spot

Crystal Palace has faced a significant setback as their appeal against UEFA's decision to demote them from the Europa League to the third-tier Conference League was unsuccessful. This development was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday, marking a critical moment for the club.

Last month, UEFA's decision favored Olympique Lyonnais for the Europa League spot, citing ownership links since the Eagle Football Group, owned by John Textor, held a majority stake in Lyon while Textor also controlled Crystal Palace. Despite Palace's qualification as FA Cup winners, UEFA's ruling was upheld.

The timing coincides with Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson's acquisition of Textor-founded Eagle Football Holdings' stake in Palace, leading to John Textor's resignation from Lyon's board. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will fill Palace's Europa League position following their seventh-place Premier League finish.

