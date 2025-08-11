Indian Cue Stars Shine Amidst Challenges at World Games

In a remarkable display, India's Sourav Kothari and Shivam Arora progressed to the quarterfinals in their respective cue sports disciplines at the World Games on Monday. Despite losing to Great Britain's Darryl Hill, Kothari advanced due to a superior frame average amidst a three-way tie.

In contrast, Zac Cosker, who initially lost to Kothari, bounced back by defeating his compatriot Hill, securing his position just behind Kothari. Meanwhile, Arora, a silver medallist at the Commonwealth Championships, impressively defeated Kevin Zarekani 5-1 to secure his quarterfinal berth.

Other Indian hopefuls, Kamal Chawla and Natasha Chethan, faced elimination despite promising starts. Chawla lost to former professional Michael Georgiou, while in women's 6-red snooker, Natasha was overcome by Belgium's Wendy Jans.

(With inputs from agencies.)