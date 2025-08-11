Left Menu

Indian Cue Stars Shine Amidst Challenges at World Games

Sourav Kothari and Shivam Arora from India advanced to the quarterfinals at the World Games, with Arora dominating against Kevin Zarekani. Kothari moved forward despite a defeat, while Kamal Chawla and Natasha Chethan were eliminated in initial stages. The thirlling matches highlighted impressive performances by the athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chengdu | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:08 IST
Indian Cue Stars Shine Amidst Challenges at World Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a remarkable display, India's Sourav Kothari and Shivam Arora progressed to the quarterfinals in their respective cue sports disciplines at the World Games on Monday. Despite losing to Great Britain's Darryl Hill, Kothari advanced due to a superior frame average amidst a three-way tie.

In contrast, Zac Cosker, who initially lost to Kothari, bounced back by defeating his compatriot Hill, securing his position just behind Kothari. Meanwhile, Arora, a silver medallist at the Commonwealth Championships, impressively defeated Kevin Zarekani 5-1 to secure his quarterfinal berth.

Other Indian hopefuls, Kamal Chawla and Natasha Chethan, faced elimination despite promising starts. Chawla lost to former professional Michael Georgiou, while in women's 6-red snooker, Natasha was overcome by Belgium's Wendy Jans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025