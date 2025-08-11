Left Menu

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Leap Towards Legacy

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta emphasized the significance of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in reflecting the country's progress in women's cricket. Held in Mumbai, the event marks the tournament's return to the sub-continent since 2016, with the Trophy Tour visiting schools across host cities to inspire future generations.

Updated: 11-08-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:18 IST
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta with Yuvraj Singh, Mithali Raj at 50 Days to Go' event for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
At the '50 Days to Go' event for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta underscored the tournament's importance as a reflection of the nation's advancement in women's cricket. Gupta highlighted that the growth of the sport resonates with the overall progress of the country.

He noted that the evolution of women's cricket over the past eight years has set the stage for the game to make significant strides. The upcoming World Cup, he stated, serves as a pivotal moment—functioning more as a catalyst for cultural and generational legacy building than merely a sporting event.

Joined by cricket legends Mithali Raj, Yuvraj Singh, and current stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai event marked the World Cup's return to the sub-continent since 2016. It also witnessed the launch of the ICC Trophy Tour, set to engage schools across tournament cities in true cricket spirit.

