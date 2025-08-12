Wallace Sititi's Absence Creates Selection Dilemma for New Zealand

New Zealand's Rugby team faces a key selection decision as Wallace Sititi is declared unfit for the crucial Rugby Championship opener against Argentina. Currently recovering from ankle surgery, Sititi's absence leaves a gap that Coach Scott Robertson must fill.

Sititi's injury, sustained before the series against France, keeps him off the field for at least another week. This situation potentially opens the door for Peter Lakai's recall or Simon Parker's debut. Robertson hinted at maintaining the current lineup, utilizing Ardie Savea and Du'Plessis Kirifi, as they secured a series win against France.

The All Blacks have historically dominated Argentina, never losing on their soil. However, the memory of last year's 38-30 defeat in Wellington motivates the team. Robertson acknowledges Argentina's experienced, passionate play and underscores the necessity of peak performance in every match.