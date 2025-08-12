Shubman Gill's Stellar Series: ICC Player of the Month Triumph

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, Indian skipper Shubman Gill was honored as ICC's 'Player of the Month' for July following his standout performance in the recently concluded series against England. Gill amassed a staggering 754 runs, including four centuries, that played a pivotal role in his team's competitive draw against England.

This accolade marks Gill's fourth such award, distinguished by an epic double century at Edgbaston. Under his captaincy, the young Indian team, bereft of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, showcased exceptional resilience. Gill expressed gratitude towards his teammates and the ICC jury while aspiring to maintain his batting form in the upcoming season.

The Test against England was a formative experience for the 25-year-old skipper, solidifying his reputation as a leading cricketer on the international stage. Alongside Gill, England's Sophia Dunkley clinched 'Player of the Month' in the women's category for her stellar performance in ODIs and T20Is.

(With inputs from agencies.)