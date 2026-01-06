Aman Rao's Thunderous Double Century Shines in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Aman Rao, an emerging cricket talent from the United States, showcased his incredible hitting abilities by scoring an unbeaten double century for Hyderabad against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, recently picked up by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction, blasted 12 fours and 13 sixes during his 200 not out, achieved in just 109 balls in only his third List A match.

Rao's innings left the Bengal bowling, which included renowned players like Mohammed Shami, struggling, as he impressively took 120 runs off them, forming crucial partnerships along the way and sealing his double century with a six off the last ball.

(With inputs from agencies.)