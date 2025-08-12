Rising Star Ayush Mhatre Leads Mumbai in Buchi Babu Invitational

Ayush Mhatre, a promising young batter, has been appointed captain of Mumbai's 17-member squad for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament scheduled to commence in Chennai later this month. The team also includes India batter Sarfaraz Khan, adding to its formidable line-up.

Mhatre's career trajectory has been on an upward curve. After making his First-Class debut last season for Mumbai, he showcased impressive performance in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and was eventually named captain of the India U-19 team for a multi-format tour in England.

Furthermore, Mhatre will lead India on another multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21. The Mumbai squad under his leadership also features vice-captain Suved Parkar and other notable players like Musheer Khan, who is making a comeback after an injury-laden season.

(With inputs from agencies.)