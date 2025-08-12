Left Menu

Rising Star Ayush Mhatre Leads Mumbai in Buchi Babu Invitational

Ayush Mhatre has been appointed captain of Mumbai's squad for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. The young batter, who has played for Chennai Super Kings, will also lead India U-19 in upcoming tours. Suved Parkar serves as vice-captain. The squad is diverse, featuring several promising talents including Sarfaraz Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:13 IST
Rising Star Ayush Mhatre Leads Mumbai in Buchi Babu Invitational
Ayush Mhatre
  • Country:
  • India

Ayush Mhatre, a promising young batter, has been appointed captain of Mumbai's 17-member squad for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament scheduled to commence in Chennai later this month. The team also includes India batter Sarfaraz Khan, adding to its formidable line-up.

Mhatre's career trajectory has been on an upward curve. After making his First-Class debut last season for Mumbai, he showcased impressive performance in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and was eventually named captain of the India U-19 team for a multi-format tour in England.

Furthermore, Mhatre will lead India on another multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21. The Mumbai squad under his leadership also features vice-captain Suved Parkar and other notable players like Musheer Khan, who is making a comeback after an injury-laden season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025