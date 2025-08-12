Rising Star Ayush Mhatre Leads Mumbai in Buchi Babu Invitational
Ayush Mhatre has been appointed captain of Mumbai's squad for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. The young batter, who has played for Chennai Super Kings, will also lead India U-19 in upcoming tours. Suved Parkar serves as vice-captain. The squad is diverse, featuring several promising talents including Sarfaraz Khan.
Ayush Mhatre, a promising young batter, has been appointed captain of Mumbai's 17-member squad for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament scheduled to commence in Chennai later this month. The team also includes India batter Sarfaraz Khan, adding to its formidable line-up.
Mhatre's career trajectory has been on an upward curve. After making his First-Class debut last season for Mumbai, he showcased impressive performance in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and was eventually named captain of the India U-19 team for a multi-format tour in England.
Furthermore, Mhatre will lead India on another multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21. The Mumbai squad under his leadership also features vice-captain Suved Parkar and other notable players like Musheer Khan, who is making a comeback after an injury-laden season.
