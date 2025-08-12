India's Women Football Team Eyes Historic FIFA World Cup Berth

In a historic move for Indian women's football, the team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup, with defender Dalima Chhibber stating their ultimate goal of reaching the FIFA World Cup.

Chhibber, alongside teammates Pyari Xaxa and Sangita Basfore, believes their recent performance boosts their chances of success on the world stage.

Following a landmark victory over Thailand, which saw the team advance by defeating higher-ranked opponents, India now looks ahead to the forthcoming tournaments with optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)