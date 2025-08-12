India's Women Football Team Eyes Historic FIFA World Cup Berth
Indian women's football team, led by players like Dalima Chhibber, aims to secure a berth in the FIFA World Cup after qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup. Chhibber expressed confidence in the team's abilities and highlighted the recent success over Thailand as a significant boost for their goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a historic move for Indian women's football, the team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup, with defender Dalima Chhibber stating their ultimate goal of reaching the FIFA World Cup.
Chhibber, alongside teammates Pyari Xaxa and Sangita Basfore, believes their recent performance boosts their chances of success on the world stage.
Following a landmark victory over Thailand, which saw the team advance by defeating higher-ranked opponents, India now looks ahead to the forthcoming tournaments with optimism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement