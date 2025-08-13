India Set to Bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad Leads the Race

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) takes a significant step towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games by approving a bid proposal during a Special General Meeting (SGM) held Wednesday.

Among potential host cities, Ahmedabad surfaces as a frontrunner; nonetheless, IOA President PT Usha emphasized that no definitive decision has been reached. "We have unanimously made the Commonwealth 2030 bid proposal. I'm so happy today," Usha said to ANI, referring to the cooperation seen in the meeting.

A senior IOA source indicated Ahmedabad's strong chance to host, backed by supportive infrastructure, while cities like Bhubaneswar are also considered. August 31 marks the deadline for bid proposals, with Commonwealth Sport expected to declare the host city by November.

In June, Gujarat's Minister of Sports, Harsh Sanghavi, led a delegation to gain insights into the bid framework, discussing aspects like governance, sustainability, transport, and infrastructure planning with Commonwealth Sport officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)