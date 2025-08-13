Left Menu

India Set to Bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad Leads the Race

The Indian Olympic Association has announced their intention to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad emerges as a leading contender to host the event. Key discussions highlighted governance, infrastructure, and sports planning. A final decision on the host city will be made by November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:33 IST
India Set to Bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad Leads the Race
IOA President PT Usha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) takes a significant step towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games by approving a bid proposal during a Special General Meeting (SGM) held Wednesday.

Among potential host cities, Ahmedabad surfaces as a frontrunner; nonetheless, IOA President PT Usha emphasized that no definitive decision has been reached. "We have unanimously made the Commonwealth 2030 bid proposal. I'm so happy today," Usha said to ANI, referring to the cooperation seen in the meeting.

A senior IOA source indicated Ahmedabad's strong chance to host, backed by supportive infrastructure, while cities like Bhubaneswar are also considered. August 31 marks the deadline for bid proposals, with Commonwealth Sport expected to declare the host city by November.

In June, Gujarat's Minister of Sports, Harsh Sanghavi, led a delegation to gain insights into the bid framework, discussing aspects like governance, sustainability, transport, and infrastructure planning with Commonwealth Sport officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025