Marcos Kremer Prepares for All Blacks Showdown: A Clash of Rugby Titans

Marcos Kremer is set to make a comeback for Argentina's rugby team against New Zealand, whom he equates to his nation's revered World Cup-winning soccer squad.

The much-anticipated clash in Córdoba marks the start of the Rugby Championship, where Kremer emphasizes the deep respect held for the All Blacks' rugby ethos.

The influential loose forward acknowledges the critical role that mental prowess will play, noting the close contest anticipated at Estadio Mario Kempes and the crucial need for both mental and tactical preparation.

