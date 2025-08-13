Marcos Kremer Prepares for All Blacks Showdown: A Clash of Rugby Titans
Marcos Kremer, returning from injury, draws a parallel between New Zealand's rugby team and Argentina's World Cup-winning soccer team. As the Rugby Championship kicks off in Córdoba, Kremer stresses the importance of respect for the All Blacks and the mental preparation required to succeed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:40 IST
Marcos Kremer is set to make a comeback for Argentina's rugby team against New Zealand, whom he equates to his nation's revered World Cup-winning soccer squad.
The much-anticipated clash in Córdoba marks the start of the Rugby Championship, where Kremer emphasizes the deep respect held for the All Blacks' rugby ethos.
The influential loose forward acknowledges the critical role that mental prowess will play, noting the close contest anticipated at Estadio Mario Kempes and the crucial need for both mental and tactical preparation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cam Roigard's Injury Snags All Blacks' Rugby Championship Start
Simon Parker Joins All Blacks for Rugby Championship Debut
Argentina's Resurgence in Rugby Championship: A Force to Reckon With
Wallabies Eye Redemption in Rugby Championship
Nic White Comes Out of Retirement for Rugby Championship Tour