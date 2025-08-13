Left Menu

Khalid Jamil Takes Helm: From Jamshedpur FC to India's National Football Coach

Khalid Jamil, former head coach of Jamshedpur FC, has been appointed as the head coach of India's national football team on a two-year contract. Jamil will lead the 'Blue Tigers' in upcoming international tournaments, starting with the CAFA Nations Cup and Asian Cup qualifying matches against Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:09 IST
Khalid Jamil (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Khalid Jamil has been announced as the new head coach of India's national football team, stepping down from his role at Jamshedpur FC. The news comes as Jamil signs a two-year contract with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), with a possibility of extending for an additional year.

Jamil's tenure at Jamshedpur FC was marked by impressive performances, guiding the team to the final of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, the semi-finals of the ISL 2024-25, and into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Durand Cup. Jamshedpur FC acknowledged the significance of Jamil's appointment in a statement, highlighting the impactful role an Indian coach will play in aiming for AFC Asian Cup qualification.

Jamil's inaugural task with the national squad, affectionately known as the 'Blue Tigers,' will be the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, where India is set to face Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. Following that, the team will enter the October FIFA Window with vital matches against Singapore, aiming for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification. Jamil expressed pride and commitment, emphasizing his familiarity with Indian players' abilities as key to the national team's strategy moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

