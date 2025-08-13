Left Menu

Pro Panja League: Kiraak Hyderabad and MP Hathodas Shine in Thrilling Day 9

Pro Panja League's Day 9 saw Kiraak Hyderabad and MP Hathodas delivering stellar performances. Kiraak Hyderabad edged out Rohtak Rowdies, securing their lead, while MP Hathodas dominated Mumbai Muscle 25-7. Key highlights included Kimkima's standout performance and Stewe Thomas's impressive flash-pin victory.

Pro Panja League action (Photo: Pro Panja League). Image Credit: ANI
Day 9 of the Pro Panja League presented gripping contests as top arm-wrestlers took to the stage, with Kiraak Hyderabad defeating Rohtak Rowdies in a closely fought match to cement their lead in the standings. MP Hathodas made a remarkable comeback, thrashing Mumbai Muscle with a decisive 25-7 victory.

Star performances marked the day, notably with 16-year-old Kimkima of MP Hathodas earning 'Player of the Day' honors for his dominant performance against Vikram Sekhawat of Mumbai Muscle. Kiraak Hyderabad's Stewe Thomas captured the 'Bullet Badshaho ka Badshah' award with a swift flash-pin against Manoj Debnath.

The day featured fierce battles, particularly in the 100 kg division, where Dara Singh of Rohtak Rowdies triumphed over Amit Singh. Meanwhile, Siddharth Malakar's win against Pranjit Saikia ensured a victorious 18-12 outcome for Kiraak Hyderabad, showcasing the league's exciting and competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

