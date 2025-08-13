Left Menu

India Passes Historic National Sports Governance Bill

India's Parliament has approved the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country's sporting ecosystem. The Bill aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare. It introduces a robust legal framework aligned with global standards and supports India's aspirations to become a sporting superpower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:26 IST
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (L) and IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer . (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, India's Parliament has passed the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, hailed as a transformative step for the country's sporting ecosystem. The bill, which aims to create a robust legal framework for sports governance, was introduced by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The legislation, which passed the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha this week, seeks to promote transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for structural reform in the sports sector. It marks the first unified and comprehensive legal framework for sports governance in India.

Noteworthy endorsements have come from various sports figures and organizations, including the Indian Olympic Association, Wrestling Federation, and All India Football Federation. They commend the bill for promoting ethical standards, ensuring fair representation, and paving the way for India to compete on the global stage confidently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

