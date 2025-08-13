Left Menu

Taha and Rakshith's Heroics Propel Hubli Tigers to Thrilling Victory

Mohammed Taha's centurion knock and Shivkumar Rakshith's explosive hitting secured a thrilling last-over victory for the Hubli Tigers against the Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy T20. Chasing a daunting target of 226, the Tigers emerged victorious at Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:39 IST
Mohammed Taha (Photo: KSCA). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling encounter at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium, the Hubli Tigers clinched a last-over victory against the Bengaluru Blasters, chasing down a mammoth 226 in the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. Mohammed Taha's brilliant second consecutive century, complemented by Shivkumar Rakshith's fiery finish, highlighted the remarkable run chase.

The Tigers commenced their innings powerfully, ending the powerplay at 58/1. Mohammed Taha, with 101 off 54 balls, crafted seven sixes and nine fours, setting the stage for the chase along with Abhinav Manohar's swift 33. Despite challenges from Mohsin Khan and a steady Blasters bowling attack, Taha and his teammates maintained momentum.

As tension rose in the final overs, Vidyadhar Patil's savvy bowling threatened to derail the Tigers' chase, leaving them needing 17 from the last over. Enter Shivkumar Rakshith, whose 18 off 6 strikes, including two sixes in the final three balls, sealed their victory. The Blasters, led by Rohan Patil's commanding 80, set the tone with a formidable 225/6 but ultimately fell short.

