Cricket Match Dispute Turns Violent in West Bengal, Leaves One Shot

A cricket match in West Bengal's Malda district led to violence when a man was shot after an argument. The victim, Jalaluddin Sheikh, and his family were attacked. The incident highlights ongoing tensions over local cricket matches. Police are searching for the suspect, Hedayet Sheikh.

Cricket Match Dispute Turns Violent in West Bengal, Leaves One Shot
In West Bengal's Malda district, a cricket match dispute turned into violence when a man was shot following an argument, police report.

The altercation occurred in Jadupur, Kaliachak, with the victim identified as local businessman and TMC supporter Jalaluddin Sheikh.

As tensions over local cricket games brew, police continue searching for the accused shooter, Hedayet Sheikh, also a TMC supporter.

