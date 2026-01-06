Cricket Match Dispute Turns Violent in West Bengal, Leaves One Shot

In West Bengal's Malda district, a cricket match dispute turned into violence when a man was shot following an argument, police report.

The altercation occurred in Jadupur, Kaliachak, with the victim identified as local businessman and TMC supporter Jalaluddin Sheikh.

As tensions over local cricket games brew, police continue searching for the accused shooter, Hedayet Sheikh, also a TMC supporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)