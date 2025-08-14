Left Menu

PSG Triumphs in Thrilling UEFA Super Cup Shootout

Paris Saint-Germain claimed their fifth trophy of 2025 after defeating Tottenham in a penalty shootout at the UEFA Super Cup. The match ended 2-2 in regulation, with PSG scoring late goals to force the tie. Nuno Mendes converted the deciding penalty in the shootout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-08-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 09:04 IST
Paris Saint-Germain emerged victorious in a dramatic UEFA Super Cup match against Tottenham, securing their fifth trophy in 2025. The game, played at Stadio Friuli in Udine, saw PSG triumph in a penalty shootout after a thrilling late resurgence.

Tottenham initially led 2-0 with goals from Joao Palhinha and Cristian Romero, putting them in a strong position. However, PSG made a comeback in the closing minutes of regulation, with goals from Lee Kang-in and Gonçalo Ramos to level the game at 2-2.

In the shootout, PSG capitalized on Tottenham's missed attempts, with Nuno Mendes sealing the victory. It was a notable debut for PSG's new goalkeeper, Lucas Chevalier, who displayed resilience under pressure. Tottenham's coach, Thomas Frank, remains optimistic about his team's potential despite the heart-wrenching loss.

