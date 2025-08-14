Left Menu

Springbok Women's Rugby Team Takes Strides: Eyeing World Cup Glory

South Africa's women's rugby team heads to the Women's Rugby World Cup with new confidence, showcasing rapid improvement under coach Swys de Bruin. Despite having less popularity than their male counterparts, the team's recent successes signal a promising turning point for women's rugby in South Africa.

14-08-2025
The women's rugby team of South Africa is set to make waves as they head to the Women's Rugby World Cup in England. The team, under coach Swys de Bruin, has demonstrated impressive progress over the past year, signaling a new era for women's rugby in the nation.

While the Springbok men's team holds an illustrious record with four World Cup titles, the women's side is gaining traction after a notable victory against the New Zealand Black Ferns XV. This success has bolstered their spirits as they prepare for crucial matches in their pool, particularly against Italy and Brazil.

Babalwa Latsha, a trailblazer in her own right, and the squad face a pivotal moment that could reshape perceptions of women's rugby. The upcoming matches are not just about victories but also about making a significant impact on the sport's future in South Africa.

