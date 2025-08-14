Left Menu

ATP Tennis Tour's Record $18.3 Million Profit-Sharing Boost

The ATP announced a record $18.3 million in profit-sharing bonuses for men's tennis players in 2024, marking a 177% increase. This initiative aligns player and tournament interests through the OneVision strategic plan, enhancing earning opportunities and ensuring a sustainable future for professional tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:37 IST
The ATP has announced a historic $18.3 million in profit-sharing bonuses for players in the 2024 men's tennis season. This unprecedented payout represents a 177% increase over the previous year and forms part of the ATP's long-term strategy to ensure financial sustainability in the sport.

This bonus will be distributed based on player performance at nine ATP 1000 events, which hold significant prestige second only to the Grand Slams. ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi emphasized that the initiative underscores a shared financial interest between players and tournaments.

Under the profit-sharing scheme, introduced in 2022, profits from ATP Masters 1000 events are evenly divided. This approach pushed player compensation to a record $261 million, contributing to an overall $378 million when combined with Grand Slam earnings. An influx of infrastructure investments is further bolstering tournament experiences.

