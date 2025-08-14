Left Menu

India’s Sports Bill 2025: A New Era in Governance & Fairness

The Indian Parliament's approval of the National Sports Governance Bill and the Anti-Doping Bill 2025 is seen as a transformative step for sports in the country. Athletes and officials commend the reforms for promoting transparency, safeguarding athlete interests, and enhancing governance, marking a significant development since India's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:23 IST
India’s Sports Bill 2025: A New Era in Governance & Fairness
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian sporting fraternity has warmly welcomed the landmark National Sports Governance Bill and the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025, passed by Parliament on August 12. Key figures, including athletes and sports administrators, have praised these reforms, advocating for their potential to enhance governance and protect athlete interests, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Badminton sensation Lakshya Sen took to social media platform X to express his excitement over the legislative development, highlighting its historic significance for Indian sports in terms of governance and athlete welfare. Similarly, para-javelin star Sumit Antil emphasized the bills' roles in instituting transparency and fairness within sports administration.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, described the National Sports Governance Bill as the most significant reform since Independence. Other notable voices, such as para-badminton athlete Sukant Kadam and AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, stressed the bills' impact on improving sports administration by forming the National Sports Board and addressing litigation issues. Additionally, the Safe Sport Policy aims to uphold safety and dignity, especially for female, para-athletes, and minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025