India’s Sports Bill 2025: A New Era in Governance & Fairness

The Indian sporting fraternity has warmly welcomed the landmark National Sports Governance Bill and the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025, passed by Parliament on August 12. Key figures, including athletes and sports administrators, have praised these reforms, advocating for their potential to enhance governance and protect athlete interests, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Badminton sensation Lakshya Sen took to social media platform X to express his excitement over the legislative development, highlighting its historic significance for Indian sports in terms of governance and athlete welfare. Similarly, para-javelin star Sumit Antil emphasized the bills' roles in instituting transparency and fairness within sports administration.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, described the National Sports Governance Bill as the most significant reform since Independence. Other notable voices, such as para-badminton athlete Sukant Kadam and AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, stressed the bills' impact on improving sports administration by forming the National Sports Board and addressing litigation issues. Additionally, the Safe Sport Policy aims to uphold safety and dignity, especially for female, para-athletes, and minors.

