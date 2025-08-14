Left Menu

India Women Gear Up for World Cup Glory

The Indian women's cricket team concluded a 10-day preparatory camp focused on enhancing fitness and skills before the ODI World Cup. Aiming to win their first ICC trophy, they will face Australia in a series leading to their opener against Sri Lanka, inspiring hopes for success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian women's cricket team successfully wrapped up a 10-day preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. The camp focused on strength, conditioning, and match simulations as part of their preparation for the ODI World Cup to be held at home.

Despite having never claimed a world title, expectations are high for the Indian team to finally break their long-standing ICC trophy drought in the upcoming 50-over tournament, starting September 30.

Besides the training camp, India will test their preparedness in a three-match ODI series against Australia beginning September 14. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her aspirations for the tournament, drawing inspiration from cricketing icon Yuvraj Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

