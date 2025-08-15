Bournemouth's Season Opener Challenges: Key Players Missing
Bournemouth's manager Andoni Iraola confirms that key players Justin Kluivert and Ryan Christie will be absent for the season opener against Liverpool due to injuries. New signing Bafodé Diakité may make his debut. The club has made significant changes, selling key players to raise funds.
Bournemouth faces a challenging season opener against Liverpool without key players Justin Kluivert and Ryan Christie, confirmed manager Andoni Iraola on Thursday. Kluivert, the team's top scorer last season, is sidelined with a calf injury from preseason games.
Ryan Christie, recovering from a groin injury, has been training but isn't ready for play due to a lack of preseason training, Iraola explained. Meanwhile, Bafodé Diakité, recently signed from Lille, could debut against Liverpool depending on his acclimatization.
Despite selling major players like Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez to boost funds, which garnered $200 million, Bournemouth faces a tough challenge against the reigning champions. Winger Dango Ouattara's future remains uncertain amid transfer rumors with Brentford.
