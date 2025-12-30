National Mourning Reschedules Bangladesh Premier League Matches
The Bangladesh Cricket Board postponed two BPL matches in respect for former PM Khaleda Zia's passing. Scheduled for Tuesday, the matches will now be played on Wednesday. The postponement was announced just two hours before the scheduled toss, and is unlikely to impact the tournament's overall schedule.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has postponed Tuesday's Bangladesh Premier League matches following the passing of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Khaleda Zia, who was Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, served two terms. The announcement was made just two hours prior to the opening match's toss.
The matches, originally set for Tuesday, have been rescheduled for Wednesday as a mark of respect during a national mourning period. Sylhet Titans were due to face Chattogram Royals, while Dhaka Capitals were set to clash with Rangpur Riders.
Despite the adjustment, the Bangladesh Premier League's overall schedule, initiated on December 26, remains unaffected. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has confirmed that all remaining Sylhet phase matches will proceed as planned.