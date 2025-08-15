New Zealand Cricket's Major Overhaul: Sam Wells Steps Down
Sam Wells has resigned from his role as selector for the New Zealand men's cricket team after a nearly two-year tenure. Under his guidance, the team saw significant achievements, including series victories against India and Zimbabwe. Wells will focus on personal and professional endeavours outside cricket.
Sam Wells, the New Zealand men's cricket team's selector, has announced his resignation, marking a significant shift in the team's management, the International Cricket Council reported on Friday. Wells played a pivotal role in the team's strategic selections during his nearly two-year tenure.
His period in office witnessed historic victories, including a 3-0 Test series win over India and a final berth in the ICC Champions Trophy. Despite these achievements, Wells, 41, has chosen to step down to concentrate on his personal commitments. 'Being the selection manager has been a tremendous privilege,' Wells commented, expressing gratitude to New Zealand Cricket.
Highlighting recent successes, New Zealand recently clinched a 2-0 series victory against Zimbabwe and a T20I tri-nation series win. The team is now set to face Australia in a T20I series at home starting October 1, followed by a series against England. Wells assured his continued support for the Black Caps.
