New Zealand Cricket's Major Overhaul: Sam Wells Steps Down

Sam Wells has resigned from his role as selector for the New Zealand men's cricket team after a nearly two-year tenure. Under his guidance, the team saw significant achievements, including series victories against India and Zimbabwe. Wells will focus on personal and professional endeavours outside cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:20 IST
New Zealand cricket team. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
Sam Wells, the New Zealand men's cricket team's selector, has announced his resignation, marking a significant shift in the team's management, the International Cricket Council reported on Friday. Wells played a pivotal role in the team's strategic selections during his nearly two-year tenure.

His period in office witnessed historic victories, including a 3-0 Test series win over India and a final berth in the ICC Champions Trophy. Despite these achievements, Wells, 41, has chosen to step down to concentrate on his personal commitments. 'Being the selection manager has been a tremendous privilege,' Wells commented, expressing gratitude to New Zealand Cricket.

Highlighting recent successes, New Zealand recently clinched a 2-0 series victory against Zimbabwe and a T20I tri-nation series win. The team is now set to face Australia in a T20I series at home starting October 1, followed by a series against England. Wells assured his continued support for the Black Caps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

