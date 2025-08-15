New Zealand Cricket's Major Overhaul: Sam Wells Steps Down

Sam Wells, the New Zealand men's cricket team's selector, has announced his resignation, marking a significant shift in the team's management, the International Cricket Council reported on Friday. Wells played a pivotal role in the team's strategic selections during his nearly two-year tenure.

His period in office witnessed historic victories, including a 3-0 Test series win over India and a final berth in the ICC Champions Trophy. Despite these achievements, Wells, 41, has chosen to step down to concentrate on his personal commitments. 'Being the selection manager has been a tremendous privilege,' Wells commented, expressing gratitude to New Zealand Cricket.

Highlighting recent successes, New Zealand recently clinched a 2-0 series victory against Zimbabwe and a T20I tri-nation series win. The team is now set to face Australia in a T20I series at home starting October 1, followed by a series against England. Wells assured his continued support for the Black Caps.

(With inputs from agencies.)