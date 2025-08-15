Left Menu

India's Bold Sports Ambition: Aiming for Global Glory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of sports in India during his Independence Day speech, emphasizing the evolution of parental pride in children's sports participation. The Khelo India policy aims for comprehensive sports development, while India bids to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, boosting its status as a sporting powerhouse.

PM Modi. (Photo: DD News). Image Credit: ANI
During his Independence Day speech at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the pivotal role of sports in the nation's development. He expressed delight over the growing pride parents feel when their children engage in sports, marking this shift as a promising sign for India's future.

PM Modi spotlighted the government's ongoing efforts to elevate sports through the Khelo India initiative, which encompasses various multi-sport events such as the Khelo India Youth Games and the Khelo India University Games. These efforts have fostered talent capable of representing India globally and have led to the establishment of top-tier sports facilities nationwide known as the Khelo India Centres of Excellence.

Aiming for sporting supremacy, India is aspiring to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. Under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), launched in 2014, the country has cultivated talents that contributed to record-breaking performances in recent Olympic and Paralympic Games. Additionally, the Indian Olympic Association expressed enthusiasm for India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad emerging as a likely candidate city.

