Louis Rees-Zammit's Triumphant Return to Rugby: A Homecoming with the Bristol Bears

Louis Rees-Zammit has re-signed with the Bristol Bears for the 2025-26 season, returning to rugby union after a brief NFL career. The Welsh player, known for his dynamic style and international prowess, aims to bring excitement to fans and success to the Bristol team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:32 IST
Louis Rees-Zammit has made a significant career move by signing with the Bristol Bears for the 2025-26 season. His return to rugby union follows an 18-month stint in American football, where he worked with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Welsh player is eager to bring his signature style back to the rugby field.

The 24-year-old expressed his excitement about joining the Bears, citing the team's entertaining style of play as a major factor. Rees-Zammit aims to captivate fans and inspire love for the game through thrilling performances. His commitment to the Bears signals his determination to succeed on home turf.

Having made a remarkable impact on the international stage since debuting for Wales in 2020, Rees-Zammit is poised to enhance the Bears' ambitions. His past accolades, including multiple caps and tries, highlight his potential to contribute significantly to the club's future successes.

